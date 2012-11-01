* Adjusted EPS $12.40 compares with estimate of $11.81
* Europe performance better than expected
Nov 1 Priceline.com, the online travel
agency known for its name-your-own-price auction, on Thursday
topped third-quarter profit estimates as results in Europe were
better than expected, and its shares rose 9 percent after the
bell.
Priceline.com, which competes with Expedia Inc and
Orbitz Worldwide, owes much of its success to
international bookings its on its popular European travel site
Booking.com.
The company said its expectation for deceleration in Europe
"proved conservative," and those results in the second half of
the quarter were solid. International revenue rose 31 percent to
$1.2 billion, and total quarterly revenue was up 17 percent to
$1.71 billion, better than the $1.65 billion expected by
analysts.
Net income came to $596.6 million, or $11.66 a share, up
from $469.5 million, or $9.17 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for items, profit was $12.40 a share, compared with
$11.81 expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
After the results were released, Priceline.com shares rose
to $638.60 in extended trading from their $586.10 Nasdaq close.