Japan's Nikkei slips on firmer yen, weaker Wall Street
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
Feb 20 Priceline.com, the online travel agency known for its name-your-own-price auction, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it booked more hotel stays, airline tickets and rental-car reservations.
Fourth-quarter net income came to $378.1 million, or $7.14 a diluted share, compared with $289 million, or $5.63 a share, a year earlier.
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
* Uber - names Zoubin Ghahramani as new chief scientist; Ghahramani will oversee Uber's AI labs and lead AI/machine learning strategy across company Source text: http://ubr.to/2mqtXID Further company coverage:
* Coming Up: Fed chair holds press briefing at 1830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)