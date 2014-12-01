STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Pricer AB

* Strategic management recruitments in pricer

* Says charles jackson returns as executive vice president - helena holmgren new cfo

* Says has appointed Jackson as Executive Vice President Global Sales, Marketing and Strategy - he will take up position on December 2, 2014 - while Holmgren joins Pricer in March 2015 as new Group CFO