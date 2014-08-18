(Adds announcement of settlement)
By Karen Freifeld
Aug 18 PricewaterhouseCoopers has agreed to pay
$25 million and its regulatory advisory unit will be suspended
from certain consulting work for New York-regulated banks for
two years after being accused of improperly altering a report to
regulators on sanctions compliance at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ Ltd.
New York's Department of Financial Services, which regulates
banks in the state, announced the settlement with the consulting
firm on Monday.
In June 2013, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi agreed to pay $250
million to New York State for deleting information from $100
billion in wire transfers that authorities could have used to
police transactions with Iran and other sanctioned countries.
At issue with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, one of the world's
biggest banks, were 28,000 transactions the bank processed
through New York between 2002 and 2007.
PricewaterhouseCoopers was engaged as a consultant to the
bank for a year starting June 2007, according to a statement
from the regulator. In May 2008, the firm found that the bank
had a policy to strip out wire information for sanctioned
clients including Iran, Sudan and other sanctioned entities.
PwC said it would have done a more in depth investigation
rather than a "rote, mechanical review of the transactions
provided to it by the bank" had it known of the "bank's scheme
to falisfy wire transfer information," the statement said.
But under pressure from bank lawyers and executives, the
consulting firm diluted its report to regulators about the bank
policy and stated its review was appropriate, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Information that the report was watered down could cause the
New York regulator to revisit the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
settlement, the person said.
"This matter relates to a single engagement completed more
than six years ago in which PwC searched for and identified
relevant transactions that were self-reported to regulators by
PwC's client. PwC's detailed report also disclosed the relevant
facts that PwC learned subsequent to its search process," Miles
Everson, PwC's U.S. Advisory leader said in a statement.
"The firm is committed to improving continuously and meeting
changes in regulatory expectations," he added.
A Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi spokesman told Reuters on Sunday
that the bank did not have detailed information on the matter.
The action against PwC is part of a crackdown on so-called
independent consultants by New York's financial regulator, led
by Department of Financial Services superintendent Benjamin
Lawsky.
In June 2013, Deloitte LLP's financial advisory unit agreed
to pay $10 million and refrain for one year from new business
with New York-regulated banks to settle accusations it watered
down a report on money laundering controls at Standard Chartered
Bank.
Earlier, the British bank agreed to pay New York $340
million over its dealings with Iran and other sanctioned
countries after the regulator threatened to revoke its license
to operate in the state.
As part of its settlement, PwC agreed to not take any new
engagements for 24 months that would require the New York
regulator to approve its advisory unit as an independent
consultant or to authorize the disclosure of confidential
banking information.
(Additional reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore and Taiga
Uranaka in Tokyo; Editing by Matt Driskill and Tom Brown)