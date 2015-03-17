March 17 PricewaterhouseCoopers hired
Gregory Bitz as senior adviser for the accounting firm's public
sector business, focused on strategic planning and financial
management.
Bitz joins PwC after a lengthy government career, having
served as special assistant to the deputy assistant secretary of
the Navy (financial management operations); senior accountant to
the marine corps (accounting and finance); and director of
finance for the Department of Defense.
He is also a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Civilian
Service Medal, as well as the Army Civilian Meritorious Service
Medal.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover)