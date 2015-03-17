March 17 PricewaterhouseCoopers hired Gregory Bitz as senior adviser for the accounting firm's public sector business, focused on strategic planning and financial management.

Bitz joins PwC after a lengthy government career, having served as special assistant to the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (financial management operations); senior accountant to the marine corps (accounting and finance); and director of finance for the Department of Defense.

He is also a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, as well as the Army Civilian Meritorious Service Medal. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)