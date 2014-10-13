Oct 13 Professional services provider
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said it had named John
Stadtler leader of the firm's U.S. Financial Services Industry
practice.
In his new role, Stadtler will continue to oversee large
engagements while steering the direction of the banking,
insurance and asset management practices. Stadtler joined PwC in
1988 and has been a partner since 1999.
The company also named David Leavitt tax principal in its
New York real estate practice.
Previously, Leavitt advised clients on a wide range of tax
matters for Mayer Brown LLP in Chicago.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)