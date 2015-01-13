UPDATE 1-Indonesia in tentative deal for Airbus A400M military planes
PARIS, March 29 Indonesia has signed a letter of intent to buy Airbus A400M military aircraft, French President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
Jan 13 Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has appointed Lachlan Roos UK hedge fund leader.
Roos will take over from Rob Mellor, who is stepping down after leading the hedge fund practice for five years, PwC said in a statement.
Roos is a partner in the firm's financial services tax division and he has been with PwC since 2005. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
LONDON, March 29 Prime Minister Theresa May formally began Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, declaring there was no turning back and ushering in a tortuous exit process that will test the bloc's cohesion and pitch her country into the unknown.