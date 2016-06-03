BRIEF-Tremor Video and Silicon Valley Bank enters into amended and restated loan and security agreement
* On January 27, Co and Silicon Valley Bank, entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement, or restated loan agreement
June 3 PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal LLP said it appointed Laetitia Costa head of its banking and finance team in London.
Costa previously worked for Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP, where she was a partner at the firm's leveraged finance group.
She has over 15 years of experiences in leveraged finance, real estate and debt restructuring transactions.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* StoneCastle acquires insured deposit sweep business from Intermedium Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rlj entertainment completes debt refinancing and fully repays subordinated debt