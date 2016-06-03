June 3 PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal LLP said it appointed Laetitia Costa head of its banking and finance team in London.

Costa previously worked for Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP, where she was a partner at the firm's leveraged finance group.

She has over 15 years of experiences in leveraged finance, real estate and debt restructuring transactions.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)