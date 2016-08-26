UPDATE 1-Japan's JFE says plans for Mexico steel plant on track, but Trump in focus
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Recasts on plans for Mexico plant, adds profit forecast)
Aug 26 PricewaterhouseCoopers has settled a lawsuit accusing the auditing firm of failing to catch the fraud that brought down Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp in 2009, the mortgage lender's bankruptcy trustee said on Friday.
The settlement ends a civil trial in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court in Florida in which the trustee had sought more than $5.5 billion in damages from PwC. Terms are confidential, a spokesman for the trustee said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Recasts on plans for Mexico plant, adds profit forecast)
* Says estimated contract value for extension period is approximately $2.6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.