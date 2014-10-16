BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed to resolve lawsuit
* Parties in San Bruno fire derivative cases filed with court settlement saying reached to resolve consolidated shareholder lawsuit
Oct 16 PricewaterhouseCoopers' U.S. division said it appointed Charles Marx, Pamela Schlosser, Mike Tomera and Jennifer Fahey as new industry leaders within the company's Industrial Products practice, effective immediately.
Marx will serve as Aerospace and Defense (A&D) leader, while Schlosser will serve as Chemicals leader.
Tomera will serve as Metals leader and Fahey as Business and Professional Services leader. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)
* Largo announces waiver of capitalization condition by banks
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction