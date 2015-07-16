* Deal to combine Germany's No. 3 and 4 cable companies

* Deal to create entity supplying 2.8 million homes

* Tele Columbus to pay for deal with cash and loans

* To launch rights issue in H2 to repay debt (Adds CEO comment, further details of takeover)

FRANKFURT, July 16 Tele Columbus said it agreed to buy PrimaCom for 711 million euros ($777 million) to combine Germany's third and fourth biggest cable companies.

"This is a transformational transaction for Tele Columbus, strengthening our position as the number three player in the German cable market," Chief Executive Ronny Verhelst said in a statement on Thursday.

Combining the two companies will create an entity supplying about 2.8 million homes, making it third behind Kabel Deutschland and Unitymedia, with a focus on eastern Germany as well as western regions such as Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Tele Columbus, which floated on the stock exchange in January, said it would pay for the acquisition through a combination of cash and financing that includes a 125 million euro equity bridge loan.

It will launch a rights issue, and possibly other equity measures, in the second half of the year to repay its debt.

The takeover of PrimaCom will likely increase its leverage, or the ratio of debt to operating profit, to about 5 from 2.9 at the end of March, though Tele Columbus said that level could end up being lower depending on the size of the rights issue.

Leverage should return to the company's medium-term target of 3 to 4 percent within a year and a half to two years.

Tele Columbus said it would push back the announcement of its second-quarter financial results to Aug. 14 from Aug. 7 due to the transaction, which it said would close on July 31.

($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Stephen Coates)