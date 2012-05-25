FRANKFURT May 25 The owners of Primacom are
accelerating efforts to sell the German cable company, two
people familiar with the matter said, adding to a string of
deals in Germany's once-fragmented cable market.
The people said information packets have been sent to a
small group of potential bidders, adding indicative bids were
expected before the summer break.
The sale of Primacom comes only a few days after bellwether
Kabel Deutschland snatched up Tele Columbus for 618
million euros ($778 million), and after the takeover of Kabel BW
by Unitymedia, owned by Liberty Global.
One of the people said Primacom was expected to draw bids
from the companies that showed interest in Tele Columbus - Kabel
Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom and Unitymedia.
A spokeswoman for Unitymedia declined to comment on whether
the company was interested in buying Primacom, but said: "We
think that further consolidation in the cable industry is
necessary."
Deutsche Telekom, Kabel Deutschland and Primacom declined to
comment. Investment bank Jefferies Group, which is advising
Primacom's owners, also declined to comment.
Primacom's owners, a group of former creditors including ING
Groep and fund managers such as Alcentra Group,
Tennenbaum Capital and Avenue Capital, hope to sell the business
for at least 400 million euros.
They acquired Primacom in a debt-equity-swap early last year
following the insolvency of its parent, Primacom AG
the year earlier.
"The fact that Tele Columbus' owners slightly exceeded their
targeted 600 million (euro) price tag gives Primacom's owners
hope of being just as successful," one of the two sources close
to the transaction said.
A telecoms banker cautioned, however, that Primacom may not
prove to be as contested as Tele Columbus as it was mainly
present in eastern Germany where average revenue per user tends
to be lower than in the western parts of the country.
Primacom posted sales of 78 million euros in 2010 and
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
of 28 million euros. It is due to publish 2011 financial results
in the next two weeks.
Primacom's current debt stands at around 350 million euros.
($1 = 0.7948 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Peter Maushagen, Philipp
Halstrick, Isabell Witt)