BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
FRANKFURT Oct 23 Primacom, Germany's fourth-largest cable operator, wants to play an active role in consolidating the market, its managing director said, as appetite for broadband assets in Europe's largest economy remains high.
"We are hunters not hunted. We are ready to be a consolidator", Wolf Waschkuhn, managing director and supervisory board member of Primacom told Reuters.
"We have put in bids for the Berlin assets of Tele Columbus and for Deutsche Telekabel", he added.
Tele Columbus is up for sale and recently attracted interest from private equity groups CVC and Cinven, which are offering to buy it in a potential deal valuing the company's equity and debt at roughly 600 million euros, two people familiar with the negotiations said.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.