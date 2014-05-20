MADRID May 20 Primark, Associated British Foods' fast-growing clothing chain, said on Tuesday its head of Spain and Portugal Jose Luis Martinez de Larramendi has been chosen to run its U.S. division as it makes a bid to crack the region.

Martinez de Larramendi will take on the role in 2015, Breege O'Donoghue, Primark's human resources and business development director said at a store opening in Madrid.

Stephen Mullen, currently commercial manager for Iberia, would take over in Spain, she said. Primark said in April it planned to open its first U.S. store in Boston, Massachusetts, towards the end of 2015. (Reporting by Sarah Morris, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)