(Corrects paragraph 10 to say Primary Health Properties Plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange's main market, not the Alternative Investment Market)

By Esha Vaish

Feb 5 British landlord Primary Health Properties Plc plans to invest about 100 million pounds ($145 million) annually to develop new properties over the next three years, betting on upcoming healthcare services reforms to lift growth.

The London-based real estate investment trust (REIT) leases properties to general practitioners and the National Health Service (NHS), which is expected to benefit from a 6 billion pounds booster by the end of this year as promised by Finance Minister George Osborne.

"The NHS is embarking on a programme of modernising its primary healthcare facilities ... We're ready to play our part in that," Managing Director Harry Hyman told Reuters on Friday, a day after the company announced full-year results. `

The UK government's move to modernise primary healthcare is expected to rejuvenate cash-strapped NHS, which is struggling with staff shortages even as demand rises from an ageing population.

NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens has said he plans to make the service more efficient and offer it through the week by 2020. It is now available five days in most places.

Property stocks linked with the NHS are considered stable investments as their long-term leases offer a better guarantee of payouts - a draw for investors at a time when markets are choppy due to uncertainty over a referendum to decide whether the UK will remain in the European Union.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) also plans to invest 100 million-150 million euros in Ireland, where a similar modernisation of healthcare services is underway.

"The Irish opportunities are attractive because funding costs are very low and yields available are substantially higher than those in the UK," Hyman said.

PHP's Hyman said the new investments would help the company increase its portfolio to about 1.5 billion pounds, from 1.1 billion pounds as of Dec. 31.

The company, which has a spot on London's main market, spent 44 million pounds to add eight properties last year.

Its shares, which have risen 11 percent over the past year, trade at 19.6 times forward 12-month earnings. Assura Plc , its closest rival, trades at 27 times.

Three analysts have a median 12-month price target of 118.50 pence on PHP's stock, suggesting it has room to rise another 13 percent off Thursday's close of 105 pence. ($1 = 0.6884 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)