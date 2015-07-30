(Adds investor quote, details)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, July 30 (IFR) - Hospitals operator Prime
Healthcare Services has dropped plans to issue a high-yield bond
after facing push-back from investors, two buyside sources told
IFR on Thursday.
The company was looking to raise US$700m through the
eight-year non-call three issue, for which it had released price
talk of 7.5% area last week.
One of the sources said the company is considering raising
the funds in the loan market instead.
"It's going to be a secured loan and they are trying to
figure out which hospitals to put in the collateral package,"
said the source.
The company planned to use proceeds from the sale to finance
acquisitions, repay indebtedness and pay a special dividend of
up to US$100m to its only shareholder.
Prime Healthcare and Wells Fargo, the lead underwriter on
the bond deal, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)