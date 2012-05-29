HONG KONG May 29 Morgan Stanley's head
of prime brokerage sales for Singapore, Carl Davey, will be
leaving the firm after 16 years to join Citigroup's unit
providing services such as clearing trades and lending money to
hedge funds in Asia-Pacific.
Davey will lead prime brokerage sales at Citi for Greater
China region and is among one of the four hires by the Wall
Street bank this quarter, David Murphy, head of Citi's prime
finance unit for Asia-Pacific, told Reuters, confirming the
hire.
Other hires include David Stanbridge, former chief operating
officer at Hong Kong-based hedge fund Kilometre Capital.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said Davey was on gardening
leave and will be replaced by Stella Jaeger, an executive
director in the prime brokerage sales team based in Singapore.
The hire is part of Citigroup's plan to gain market share in
the fiercely competitive industry which is led by Goldman Sachs
, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse in the
region.
Citi is ranked No. 7 prime broker in the region with assets
under management of about $6 billion and 72 mandates, a survey
released in May by industry tracker AsiaHedge showed.
