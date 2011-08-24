(Corrects percentage changes in third paragraph)
HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong-based Prime Capital
Management's Greater China long short equity hedge fund returned
0.9 percent in the first three weeks of August, increasing its
year-to-date gain to 12.7 percent, according to an investor
letter obtained by Reuters.
The Dragon Billion China Fund, managed by Yijun Liu, has
increased assets to $1.66 billion, the letter stated, up from
about $700 million at the start of 2010.
By comparison, the MSCI Golden Dragon A Index
, which combines the MSCI China, MSCI Hong Kong,
MSCI China A and MSCI Taiwan indices, fell 14 percent in the
first three weeks of August and is down 15.2 percent
year-to-date.
The Eurekahedge Greater China long short index was up 0.1
percent as of the end of July.
