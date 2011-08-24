(Adds byline, corrects pct changes in 3rd paragraph)

* Benefits from revival of flows in favour of large funds

* Up 0.9 pct in Aug vs 12.5 pct drop in regional shares

* Year-to-date return increases to 12.7 pct

By Jonathan Gordon

HONG KONG, Aug 24 Hong Kong-based Prime Capital Management's Greater China long short equity hedge fund returned 0.9 percent in the first three weeks of August, increasing its year-to-date gain to 12.7 percent, according to an investor letter obtained by Reuters.

The Dragon Billion China Fund, managed by Yijun Liu, has increased assets to $1.66 billion, the letter stated, up from about $700 million at the start of 2010.

By comparison, the MSCI Golden Dragon A Index , which combines the MSCI China, MSCI Hong Kong, MSCI China A and MSCI Taiwan indices, fell 14 percent in the first three weeks of August and is down 15.2 percent year-to-date.

The Eurekahedge Greater China long short index was up 0.1 percent as of the end of July.

The fund, one of the few Asian funds managing more than $1 billion, has benefited from a revival of flows into the hedge fund industry in favour of large-sized managers.

Net asset flows into Asian hedge funds stood at $6.2 billion in the first half versus $3.9 billion into European and $12.9 billion into American hedge funds, according to data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research.

The $152 billion Asian hedge funds industry added $20 billion to their assets last year.

Only 29 hedge fund firms in Asia managed more than $1 billion in January 2011, data from industry tracker HedgeFund Intelligence showed. By comparison, the United States had 216 such firms, and Britain had 65.

The milestone is keenly watched in the relatively small Asian hedge fund industry as a reflection of money managers' ability to attract institutional investors. (Writing by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)