Sept 1 Prime Office A/S : * Says buys commercial property in Hamburg * Says entered into agreement with Lollfuss Grundstück Invest GmbH for purchase of Achte Kajen Verwaltungsgesellschafts mbH * Says purchase price amounts to EUR 3.6 million and the acquisition date is set to 1 October 2014 * Says 2014 outlook remains unchanged * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage