* Prime office issued 46.6 mln new shares

* 94 pct of new shares bought by existing shareholders

* A remaining 2.6 mln to be placed with investors (Adds existing shareholder detail)

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Prime Office AG said on Thursday existing shareholders had bought the vast majority of 46.6 million new shares offered by the German real estate company as part of a 130 million euro capital increase for 2.80 euros ($3.83) per share.

This leaves about 2.6 million shares, or about 5.7 percent, that will to be placed via an accelerated book building process, Prime Office said.

It is envisaged the new shares from the cash capital increase will commence trading on Feb. 18, the company said.

($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Alexander Huebner, editing by David Evans)