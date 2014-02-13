FRANKFURT Feb 13 Prime Office AG said it has offered up to 46,588,288 new shares in a capital increase for 2.80 euros ($3.83) per share, of which 2.6 million, or about 5.7 percent, will be offered in a private placement via an accelerated book build, Prime Office said.

It is envisaged the new shares from the cash capital increase will be settled and commence trading on Feb. 18, 2014, the company said on Thursday.

