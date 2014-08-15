BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Aug 15 Prime Office A/S : * Q2 net revenue EUR 658,000 versus EUR 661,000 * Q2 operating profit EUR 0.5 million versus EUR 0.6 million * Says 2014 outlook confirmed * Q2 pretax profit EUR 0.3 million versus EUR 0.5 million * Sees 2014 operating profit before value adjustments of EUR 2.0 million - EUR
2.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016