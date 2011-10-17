Oct 17 Privately held restaurant operator Cara Operations Ltd agreed to buy Prime Restaurants Inc for about C$58.9 million.

The C$6.75 per-share offer from 125-year-old Cara, which operates restaurant brands such as Swiss Chalet, Mllestones, Montana's, Kalsey's and Harvey's, represents a premium of 39 percent to Prime's Friday close.

Prime, which owns brands such as East Side Mario's, Casey's, Fionn MacCool's, D'Arcy McGee's, Paddy Flaherty's, Tir nan Og, and Bier Markt, will also use cash in hand to pay a special dividend of 25 Canadian cents a share to its shareholders.

The deal is expected to close by January 4.

Shares of Prime Restaurants were trading up 40 percent at C$6.80 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)