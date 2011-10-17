Oct 17 Privately held restaurant operator Cara
Operations Ltd agreed to buy Prime Restaurants Inc for
about C$58.9 million.
The C$6.75 per-share offer from 125-year-old Cara, which
operates restaurant brands such as Swiss Chalet, Mllestones,
Montana's, Kalsey's and Harvey's, represents a premium of 39
percent to Prime's Friday close.
Prime, which owns brands such as East Side Mario's, Casey's,
Fionn MacCool's, D'Arcy McGee's, Paddy Flaherty's, Tir nan Og,
and Bier Markt, will also use cash in hand to pay a special
dividend of 25 Canadian cents a share to its shareholders.
The deal is expected to close by January 4.
Shares of Prime Restaurants were trading up 40 percent at
C$6.80 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)