Nov 1 A little more than a year after it was
spun-off from Citigroup through a public listing,
Primerica Inc said it would buy back $200 million of its
shares from the bank.
Following the buyback, Citi will own about 12.5 percent of
the company's outstanding stock, the life insurer said in a
statement.
Primerica, which went public in 2010 and is now partly owned
by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, told Reuters in August
that it was considering its first post-Citi buyback and was
likely to have $300-$350 million in excess capital to fund
repurchases.
The insurer was one of the building blocks of the Citigroup
financial empire put together by former CEO Sandy Weill, but
losses following the sub-prime mortgage crisis and a $45 billion
government bailout led to the spin-off of Primerica in an
initial public offering.
The rest of the bank's stake in the company is held through
Citi Holdings, the unit in which the bank keeps assets and
businesses it is exiting.
Since its creation in 2009, Citi Holdings has been cut to
half its size. At the end of the third quarter, Citi Holdings
had $289 billion in assets.
PROFIT, RECRUITMENT UP
For the third-quarter, Primerica earned $40.6 million, or 53
cents a share, compared with $39.6 million, or 52 cents a share,
a year ago.
Net premiums rose 22 percent, while commissions and fees
rose 12 percent for the quarter.
In the past, Primerica has struggled to keep its sales
agents and has launched a massive recruitment drive.
Representatives recruited increased by 43 percent to 83,074
in the third quarter of 2011.
"As we move towards 2012, we remain focused on supporting
and building our sales force to drive continued positive
financial results," Co-Chief Executive John Addison said in a
statement.
Primerica shares closed at $21.74 on the New York Exchange.
Citigroup shares were up about a percent in extended trade after
closing at $29.17 on Tuesday.
