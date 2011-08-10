* Q2 EPS $0.04 vs Q1 loss/shr $0.09
* Q2 revenue up 20 pct at $40.8 mln sequentially
Aug 10 Gold miner Primero Mining posted a
second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher gold
grades, record-high bullion prices and first silver sales at
spot prices.
Toronto-based Primero, whose only producing asset is the San
Dimas gold-silver mine in Durango, Mexico, earned $3.9 million,
or 4 cents a share in the second-quarter, compared with a loss
of $7.9 million, or 9 cents a share, in the first quarter of the
year.
Prior to acquiring the San Dimas mine from Goldcorp
in August 2010, the company did not have any producing mines and
hence did not realize any revenue or earnings from mine
operation.
Primero, which agreed to sell itself to Vancouver-based
Northgate Minerals for C$370.4 million in July,
posted a 20 percent rise in revenue at $40.8 million.
The miner sold 18,800 ounces of gold at an average price of
$1,523 per ounce in the second quarter. Gold, which currently
trades at $1762.39 per ounce, has risen over 40 percent in the
last 12 months, as concerns about U.S. and European sovereign
debt drive investment into the traditional safe haven.
The company, which sells the bulk of the silver produced
from San Dimas to Silver Wheaton at well below market
prices, under agreements it inherited with the acquisition of
the mine, said it started to sell half of its silver output at
spot prices in June.
The company sold 260,600 ounces of silver at an average spot
price of $34.59 during the second quarter, boosting revenue from
silver, which generated about 30 percent of total second quarter
revenue.
Primero shares closed at C$4.33 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)