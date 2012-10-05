UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
NEW YORK Oct 5 Primero Mining Corp : * Primero Mining U.S.-listed shares up 29.3 percent to $6.98 on premarket on Mexican tax authority ruling
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.