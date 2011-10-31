Oct 31 An employee died at Primero Mining Corp's San Dimas mine in Mexico, the company said on Monday, sending its shares down 4 percent.

The Canadian miner said the fatality occurred over the weekend during underground mining operations, and added that normal operations at the mine are not affected.

The company, which owns the gold-silver mine in Mexico, said it was working with local authorities who are investigating the accident.

Primero Mining shares fell to C$2.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)