March 26 Private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC
is in advanced talks to buy PrimeSource Building Products Inc,
the largest distributor of screws and nails in the United
States, from Itochu Corp, according to people familiar
with the matter.
A deal will likely value PrimeSource at between $800 million
and $900 million, the people said on Thursday. An agreement may
be reached as early as next week, though it is still possible
that the negotiations will fall apart, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Platinum Equity declined to
comment, while an Itochu spokesman did not respond to a request
for comment.
Reuters reported in November that Itochu, a Japanese trading
house, had hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co in an
effort to sell PrimeSource for more than $1 billion.
Based in Irving, Texas, PrimeSource distributes building
materials for the residential, commercial and industrial
construction markets. It has 42 distribution centers throughout
the United States and Canada and more than 1,200 employees.
Itochu acquired PrimeSource in 1998. The Tokyo-based company
also owns a Japanese building materials business called Itochu
Kenzai Corp.
Last month, Itochu stuck to its annual net profit outlook of
300 billion yen ($2.56 billion) for the year that ends March 31,
as solid non-resource operations offset poor resource segments.
For the April-December period, Itochu eked out a 2.5 percent
gain in net profit to 231 billion yen, as non-resource segments
such as machinery and life-style earned a record profit.
Founded in 1995, Los Angeles-based Platinum Equity is a
buyout firm with more than $7 billion in assets under
management.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)