July 24 primion Technology AG

* Said on Wednesday H1 and Q2 2014 EBIT above last year

* Says H1 2014 EBIT of EUR -0.7 mln, up EUR 0.1 mln in comparison to H1 2013

* Says Q2 2014 EBIT of EUR -0.2 mln, up EUR 0.1 mln in comparison to Q2 2013

Says sales decreased slightly by EUR 0.8 mln from EUR 23.6 mln in H1 2013 to EUR 22.8 mln in H1 2014

