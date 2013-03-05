By Angus McDowall
| RIYADH, March 5
Alwaleed bin Talal has attacked the Forbes Billionaires List as
flawed and biased against Middle Eastern businesses and asked
for his name to be removed.
The prince, a grandson of Saudi Arabia's founder and a
nephew of King Abdullah, was ranked 26th in the 2013 list, with
a personal fortune estimated at $20 billion. Other rich lists
put his wealth at $28 billion.
Via his Kingdom Holding Company investment
vehicle, he is one of the world's wealthiest investors with
large holdings in Citigroup, News Corp and Apple
Inc.
A statement from Kingdom Holding said the Forbes valuation
process used "incorrect data" and "seemed designed to
disadvantage Middle Eastern investors and institutions."
It said Prince Alwaleed wanted to be removed from the list
and that its officials would no longer work with the Forbes
valuation teams.
Forbes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Prince Alwaleed complained that Forbes had stopped accepting
share values listed on the Saudi Arabian stock exchange,
Tadawul, and that it applied "purely arbitrary discounts" to
holdings not backed up by brokerage statements.
It said it was unfair to reject Saudi share valuations while
accepting those for equities listed on other emerging markets
stock exchanges, such as that of Mexico.
The Forbes Billionaires List, which has been published since
1987, says on its website it attempts to vet all valuations with
the billionaires but that not all cooperate. It says it also
consults external experts.
The Kingdom Holding statement quoted chief financial officer
Shadi Sanbar as saying the company did not want to "assist in
the publication of financial information we know to be false and
inaccurate".