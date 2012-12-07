Dec 7 Prince Mineral Holding Corp. on Friday sold $285 million of first-lien senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse and BMO were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRINCE MINERAL HOLDING CORP. AMT $285 MLN COUPON 11.5 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2019 TYPE SR SEC NTS ISS PRICE 98.828 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 11.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/14/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 1,072 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS