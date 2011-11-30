BRIEF-NAPCO Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Sees FY 2012 corporate segment oper loss at $120-$130 mln
* To deploy $800-$900 mln for div, acquisitions and repurchases
* Authorizes share buyback worth $100 mln (Follows alerts)
Nov 30 Principal Financial Group said on Wednesday it expects to earn $3.05-$3.25 per share in 2012, and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million worth of its shares.
Principal Financial, which provides life insurance and retirement investment products, said it would set aside $800-$900 million of total capital for dividends, acquisitions and share repurchases.
Last month, the company said it raised its annual dividend by 27 percent.
In a statement the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it might incur operating losses of $120 million to $130 million in its corporate segment.
For 2012, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $3.14 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Principal Financial shares closed at $24.13 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
