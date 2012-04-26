April 26 Insurer and asset manager Principal Financial Group posted a quarterly operating profit that fell short of analysts' estimates as investment income dipped.

January-March net income available to common shareholders rose to $201.5 million, or 66 cents per share, from $182.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Principal's operating profit -- excluding investment losses and gains -- was 70 cents a share, while operating revenue rose 3 percent to $2.10 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 74 cents a share, on revenue of $2.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Principal Financial shares closed at $29.19 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)