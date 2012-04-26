LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.5bn this week
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
April 26 Insurer and asset manager Principal Financial Group posted a quarterly operating profit that fell short of analysts' estimates as investment income dipped.
January-March net income available to common shareholders rose to $201.5 million, or 66 cents per share, from $182.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.
Principal's operating profit -- excluding investment losses and gains -- was 70 cents a share, while operating revenue rose 3 percent to $2.10 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 74 cents a share, on revenue of $2.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Principal Financial shares closed at $29.19 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage: