July 26 Principal Financial Group's
quarterly profit fell 20 percent, hurt by lower operating
earnings from its retirement and investor services segment.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $173.1 million, or
58 cents per share, from $217.3 million, or 67 cents per share,
a year earlier.
The company's operating profit -- which excludes investment
losses and gains -- was 72 cents per share.
Operating revenue for the quarter rose 2 percent to $2.14
billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 74 cents
per share on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Assets under management were up 9 percent at $367.1 billion
at the end of June.
Operating earnings from the Retirement and Investor Services
segment fell 8 percent to $141.7 million.
Principal Financial shares closed at $25.63 on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)