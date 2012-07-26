* Q2 EPS $0.58 vs $0.67 last year

* Q2 oper EPS $0.72

* Q2 oper rev up 2 pct to $2.14 bln

* AUM of $367.1 bln at June end

July 26 Principal Financial Group's quarterly profit fell 20 percent, hurt by lower operating earnings from its retirement and investor services segment.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $173.1 million, or 58 cents per share, from $217.3 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's operating profit -- which excludes investment losses and gains -- was 72 cents per share.

Operating revenue for the quarter rose 2 percent to $2.14 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management were up 9 percent at $367.1 billion at the end of June.

Operating earnings from the Retirement and Investor Services segment fell 8 percent to $141.7 million.

Principal Financial shares closed at $25.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)