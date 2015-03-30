(Corrects to Helly Pilavachi from Helly Pilavach in the second
and third paragraphs)
March 30 Principal Global Investors, the asset
management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc,
appointed Helly Pilavachi as director of European fund
distribution.
The New York-based company said Pilavachi will be based in
London and will focus on sales and business development in
French-speaking Europe.
Pilavachi, who was appointed in January, will report to
Nicholas Lyster, Principal Global's chief executive and Andrea
Muller, head of international distribution.
She has over 19 years of experience in developing sales in
Europe and the Middle East and was previously director of
European sales at J O Hambro Capital Management Ltd.
Principal Global has assets under management of $331.1
billion as at Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)