MADRID, July 30 Spanish banks Santander
and Caixabank and HSBC Holdings Plc have
declared a 20.3 percent stake in Spanish media group and highly
indebted owner of El Pais newspaper Prisa through
debt-for-share swaps.
According to data updated on the stock exchange web site on
Wednesday, banks, also including UBS and Morgan
Stanley, held a total of 28 percent of the company.
The move follows a period of upheaval at Spanish media
companies, three of which have changed editors in recent months
amid financial difficulties due to shrinking advertising
revenue.
The stakes will be diluted on the back of a 100 million euro
($134 million) share issue to be taken up by Mexican businessman
Roberto Alcantara, who said on July 22 he was buying a 9.3
percent stake in the media firm.
($1 = 0.7475 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day, editing by
David Evans)