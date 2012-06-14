MADRID, June 14 Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica
will buy 100 million euros ($126 million) of
convertible bonds in indebted media company Prisa with
an eye to owning a stake in the firm.
Prisa, owner of Spain's most prestigious daily El Pais,
announced a recapitalisation plan last week to convert 434
million euros of bonds into Class A shares in two years at 1.03
euros.
In a statement on Thursday, Prisa said Telefonica had bought
100 million euros of bonds destined for institutional investors,
while HSBC, Caixabank and Banco Santander
had committed to buying the remaining 334 million.
The deal will help strengthen Telefonica and Prisa's
strategic alliance in broadcasting and could prevent America
Movil head Carlos Slim from increasing his stake in
the indebted Spanish media firm.
Slim, the world's richest man and a long-time rival of
Telefonica Chief Executive Cesar Alierta, has a 3.23 percent
stake in Prisa, which posted an 8 million euro loss in the first
quarter.
Shares in Prisa, which has suffered falling advertising
revenue in Spain and Portugal and high financing costs, were up
1.3 percent at 0.38 euros on Thursday.
Telefonica may also play a role in scuppering America
Movil's unwanted offer for 28 percent of Dutch telecoms group
KPN by merging its business in Germany with KPN's
German unit E-Plus.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane Editing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by
David Holmes)