MADRID, July 12 Spanish media company Prisa
has weighed filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
in the United States, where it is also listed, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with
the matter.
A spokesman for Prisa, publisher of Spain's best-selling
non-sports daily paper, said it was continuing to work with
creditors to refinance its debt, a process that could take some
time. She declined to comment further.
The Madrid-based firm's stock price dropped 9 percent to
0.20 euros ($0.26) at 0901 GMT.
Prisa, which owns publishing and broadcast assets in Spain,
Portugal and Latin America, had net bank debt of around 3
billion euros ($3.9 billion) at the end of the first quarter and
showed a loss of 255 million euros last year on revenues of 2.66
billion.
The Wall Street Journal said discussions were still ongoing
and nothing had been decided and that Prisa could restructure in
Spain instead.
The newspaper also said Prisa had considered shedding poorly
performing assets while holding onto stable parts of the
business as one way to trim its debt.
Prisa has been squeezed by falling advertising revenues in
its home market, despite growth in Latin America. The indebted
company's share price dropped 73 percent in 2012.
