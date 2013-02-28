BRIEF-Lenovo to drawdown notes in the amount of $500 mln
* Co and joint lead managers entered into subscription agreement to carry out a drawdown
MADRID Feb 28 Indebted Spanish media company Prisa posted a 2012 net loss of 255 million euros ($333 million) on Thursday, impacted by plummeting advertising sales in its recession-hit home market and neighbouring Portugal.
That compared with a loss of 451 million euros a year earlier.
The company's full-year advertising income fell 11 percent to 553 million euros, with an even steeper fall on the Iberian peninsula. Total revenue fell 2.2 percent to 2.7 billion euros, the company said in a statement of 2012 earnings. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* On March 9, 2017, issuer, co, sole structuring advisor, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners entered into subscription agreement
* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen Mingte Tech Co Ltd for 835.0 million yuan ($120.82 million) via cash, share issue