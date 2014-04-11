MADRID, April 11 Credit Suisse said on Friday it had placed a 3.69 percent stake of Spanish media company Prisa in television company Mediaset Spain at 8.08 euros ($11.22) per share.

The discount to Thursday's closing price was 3.8 percent. Prisa shares are currently suspended from trade. Following the placing, Prisa has a 13.65 percent stake in Mediaset Spain. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)