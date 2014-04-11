Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
MADRID, April 11 Credit Suisse said on Friday it had placed a 3.69 percent stake of Spanish media company Prisa in television company Mediaset Spain at 8.08 euros ($11.22) per share.
The discount to Thursday's closing price was 3.8 percent. Prisa shares are currently suspended from trade. Following the placing, Prisa has a 13.65 percent stake in Mediaset Spain. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 Telecom tower infrastructure company Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infrastructure Investments would buy about 21.63 percent of its stake from company's promoter Bharti Airtel Ltd.