* Growth in LatAm not enough to offset European woes
* Advertising spend tumbles in Spain, Portugal
* Posts 31 mln euro loss, revenue down 2 pct
* Net debt 3.1 bln euros at end-Sept
By Clare Kane
MADRID, Oct 29 Indebted Spanish media group
Prisa, owner of the country's best-regarded newspaper
El Pais, lost 31 million euros ($40 million) in the first nine
months, hit by plummeting advertising spending.
Strong growth in Latin America failed to offset weakness in
Europe, particularly in print media and radio, and group
operating revenue dropped 2 percent year-on-year to just under 2
billion euros.
"Despite growth in the pay-TV sector in Spain and education
and radio operations in Latin America, the advertising market in
Spain and Portugal continues to fall significantly in a tough
economic environment where a decline in consumption is picking
up pace," the firm said in a statement.
Austerity measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have
crimped consumer confidence in Spain and Portugal and sent
advertising spend tumbling.
Spanish retail sales fell at their fastest pace on record in
September, data showed on Monday.
Prisa, which has television, radio and publishing assets
across Europe and Latin America, said overall advertising
revenue fell by 16.3 percent for the first nine months of the
year, despite growing 15.1 percent in Latin America, the source
of a quarter of advertising revenue.
Advertisers in Spain said they would spend 15.1 percent less
this year, according to a survey published by media consultancy
Zenith on Monday.
Print media will take a big hit, with Spanish firms
expecting their spending on spots in free newspapers to drop
23.1 percent, while cutting funds for space in paid-for
newspapers 20.2 percent, the survey said.
Earlier this month Prisa announced plans to cut El Pais'
workforce by a third and said it would reduce salaries by 15
percent. Staff organised strikes, but later called off action.
Prisa said it had trimmed its net debt to 3.1 billion euros
at end-September, down from 3.5 billion euros at the end of
2011. The company achieved this mainly by issuing convertible
bonds.