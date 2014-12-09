UPDATE 1-German Foreign Minister: Turkey 'further away from EU membership than ever'
Dec 9 Euronext:
* Has approved the admission to trading's request on Alternext Paris for the ordinary shares representing the outstanding share capital of Prismaflex International
* After the end of the trading session on 11/12/2014, Prismaflex International's ordinary shares described below will be delisted from the regulated market Euronext in Paris
* Admission to trading of Prismaflex International's ordinary shares will take place on 12/12/2014 on Alternext market Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 18 Around 9,000 Kurdish supporters demonstrated in the German city of Frankfurt on Saturday against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and an April referendum that would give him sweeping new powers.
BERLIN, March 18 German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in an interview with news magazine Der Spiegel published on Saturday that Turkey has never been less likely to join the European Union than now, as relations between Ankara and Berlin hit a low point.