BRIEF-Actua files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Expects to file the form 10-k no later than 15 calendar days following the prescribed due date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 11 Prismaflex International SA :
* Announces transfer from Euronext to Alternext
* Listing will take place on Dec. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to file the form 10-k no later than 15 calendar days following the prescribed due date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo thomas rutledge's 2016 total compensation was $98.5 million versus $16.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.94 on a non-GAAP basis