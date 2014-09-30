Sept 30 Prismaflex International SA :

* Says shareholders have approved the transfer of its listing from Euronext to Alternext

* Says shares should be admitted to Alternext from Nov. 27 Source text: bit.ly/YN79XE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)