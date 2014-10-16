Fitch Intends to Withdraw Univision Communications Inc.'s Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on Univision Communications Inc. (Univision) on or about April 16, 2017 (which is approximately 30 days from the date of this release) for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates Univision as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'; --Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BB-/RR2'; --Senior secured notes 'BB-/RR2. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fi