BRIEF-Space Hellas completes construction of new data center worth 969,000 euros
* Says it successfully completed construction of new data center division of informatics and telecommunications
Jan 15 Prismaflex International SA :
* Reports Q3 2014/15 revenue of 10.89 million euros ($12.64 million) versus 15.7 million euros last year
* Order backlog on Dec. 31, 2014 stands at 8.55 million euros compared to 4.5 million euros on Oct. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it successfully completed construction of new data center division of informatics and telecommunications
* Says it acquired 108 shares (40.2 percent stake) of TAPIRS on April 3
April 5 U.S.-based investment bank The Raine Group said on Wednesday it would expand its operations into India and open an office in Mumbai.