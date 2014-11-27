Depeche Mode return with new album "Spirit"
BERLIN, March 18 Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
Nov 27 Prismaflex International SA :
* Reports H1 net result of 0.79 million euros versus 0.85 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue is 25.49 million euros versus 25.77 million euros year ago
* Says order backlog at Oct. 31 was 4.5 million euros versus 11.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 18 In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.