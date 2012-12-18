WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. regulators have asked nine companies that specialize in learning about consumers and selling that data to provide them with information about their business practices, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

Data brokers, usually companies with which consumers never interact directly, have come into the limelight in recent years because of the large amount of medical, financial and other personal information that can be gleaned from online activities.

The companies contacted by the FTC were Acxiom Corp , Corelogic Inc, Datalogix, eBureau, ID Analytics, Intelius, Peekyou, Rapleaf and Recorded Future, the FTC said.