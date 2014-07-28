(Adds comment from internet ethics expert, details throughout)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 OkCupid, a top U.S.
matchmaking website, intentionally mismatched users to test its
technology, the IAC/InterActive Corp service said on
Monday, weeks after Facebook Inc admitted to misleading
users in a psychological study.
"When we tell people they are a good match, they act as if
they are," co-founder Christian Rudder wrote in a blog post.
"Even when they should be wrong for each other."
Conversely, couples told they were bad matches, even when
OkCupid's algorithm showed the opposite, were less likely to
exchange four messages. Exchanging four messages is an OkCupid
measure for gauging romantic interest.
In the post, titled "We Experiment on Human Beings!" Rudder
explained the tests helped the company refine its product. He
did not respond to an email asking how many users were tested.
"Most ideas are bad," he wrote. "Even good ideas could be
better. Experiments are how you sort all this out."
An IAC spokeswoman said OkCupid planned to continue with the
experiments, which are known in the business as A/B testing.
But experimenting on users without their consent could cost
the company credibility, said Irina Raicu, director of the
Internet ethics program at Santa Clara University.
"They are messing with emotions and with communications,"
she said. "That's different than other things we are A/B tested
about."
The experiment drew heavy criticism online. In a tweet,
University of Pennsylvania computer scientist Matt Blaze
suggested a few new clauses for online user licensing
agreements:"We reserve the right to induce despair" and "You
agree that there will be no love, except the love of Big
Brother."
In June, Facebook users were outraged when a study showed
that the world's largest social networking site had manipulated
news feeds to see how viewing more positive or negative posts
affected users' posting habits. The researcher who led the study
apologized for the anxiety the experiments caused but stopped
short of saying the company would halt the practice.
OkCupid is one of the top U.S. dating services, behind
Match.com, eHarmony, and Plenty of Fish, according to the Pew
Research Center.
"We use math to get you dates," the site's "About Us"
section reads. "It's extremely accurate, as long as (a) you're
honest, and (b) you know what you want."
Other experiments OkCupid has tried include a "Love Is Blind
Day" in January 2013, when the company removed all photographs
from the service for seven hours. Fewer people used the service,
but a greater percentage of user messages drew responses.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)